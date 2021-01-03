Helex (HLX) Price Tops $0.48

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Helex token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001473 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helex has traded 218.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a market cap of $33,678.22 and $3,487.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00271307 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.34 or 0.02035616 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

