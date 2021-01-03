Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Micromines token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Mercatox and Crex24. Micromines has a market capitalization of $24,860.51 and $8,478.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

