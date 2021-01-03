ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $895,192.62 and approximately $3,372.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,913,187 coins and its circulating supply is 85,771,176 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.