4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $425,655.29

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $425,655.29 and approximately $570,262.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

