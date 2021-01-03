eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 392.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028,600. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.