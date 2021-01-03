TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post sales of $897.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $904.97 million. TEGNA posted sales of $693.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 1,097,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,290. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

