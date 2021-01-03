Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $312.59 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,683.31 or 1.01196860 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010905 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,826 coins and its circulating supply is 540,359,579 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

