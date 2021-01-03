CoTrader (COT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $133,137.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00273051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.81 or 0.02067740 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

