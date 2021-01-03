Crypton Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $388,785.88 and $125.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00125501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00175700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.54 or 0.00520935 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 2,983,002 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

Crypton Coin Trading

Crypton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

