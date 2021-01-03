FinNexus (FNX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $496,234.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $496,234.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $673.60 or 0.02069689 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

