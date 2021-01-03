Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Tops $91.89 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Strong token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.05 or 0.00086188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $91.89 million and $94,734.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00125501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00175700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.54 or 0.00520935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019414 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRONGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.