Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Renaissance Capital raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 262,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

