Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target at $179.33

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IFCZF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

