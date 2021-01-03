Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target at $179.33

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IFCZF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

