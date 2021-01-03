RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.81 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, RAMP has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $372,460.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00176901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00519275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00269897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019289 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003339 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,859,219 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

