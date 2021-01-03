Analyzing Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) & First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 22.95% 10.96% 0.81% Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oversea-Chinese Banking has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Oversea-Chinese Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Republic Bank pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oversea-Chinese Banking pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 6.09 $930.33 million $5.20 28.26 Oversea-Chinese Banking $12.20 billion 2.67 $3.57 billion $1.64 9.32

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. Oversea-Chinese Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Republic Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 2 8 6 1 2.35 Oversea-Chinese Banking 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Republic Bank currently has a consensus target price of $126.31, suggesting a potential downside of 14.03%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than Oversea-Chinese Banking.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Oversea-Chinese Banking on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, construction loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the company offered its services through 89 offices, including 78 licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 11 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. The company has approximately 540 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

