Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, Hotbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 103.6% against the dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $17,211.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00176901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00519275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00269897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019289 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, IDAX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

