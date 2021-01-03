DEX (DEX) Price Up 33.8% Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. DEX has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $135,466.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00176901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00519275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00269897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019289 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.