Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $860,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBRV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 8,189,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

