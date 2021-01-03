Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Hits $157,402.79

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $157,402.79 and approximately $83,559.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00123918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00173484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00516526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019126 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003343 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

