Switcheo (SWTH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $316,881.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Switcheo has a market cap of $29.07 million and $316,881.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00123918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00173484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00516526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019126 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,225,935,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,149,062,189 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

