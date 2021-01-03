TrueFlip Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4,650.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00271593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $683.42 or 0.02072116 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

