Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $870,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%.

Several research firms have commented on VBLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 303,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,794. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

