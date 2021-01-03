$2.37 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $10.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.52.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.99 and its 200 day moving average is $350.02. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

