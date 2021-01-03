Covesting 1-Day Volume Hits $108,710.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $6.63 million and $108,710.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00270745 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.08 or 0.02081483 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

