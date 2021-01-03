Dinastycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.94 Million (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $19.94 million and $15,082.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,991,861,698 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DCYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.