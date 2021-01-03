Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0052

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Game.com token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HADAX, Gate.io and Bibox. Game.com has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $190,174.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Game.com has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00270745 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $686.08 or 0.02081483 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

