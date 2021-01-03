Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Down 80.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $9,069.13 and approximately $796.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 80.4% lower against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00123469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00172856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00514285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268460 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019089 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

