$40.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post $40.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.70 billion. Cigna posted sales of $36.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $166.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.57 billion to $170.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

NYSE:CI traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.18. 1,233,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,704 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 461.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 349.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

