Crown Capital Partners Inc. Buys 31,930 Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 31,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.53 per share, with a total value of C$144,665.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,665.25.

On Monday, November 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,847.94.

On Friday, October 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 163,800 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$734,266.26.

CRWN stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.93. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.14 and a 52-week high of C$8.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.14.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

