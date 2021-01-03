Endor Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.47 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, CoinBene and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023991 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00271616 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001655 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.63 or 0.01210365 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Upbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, Kucoin, Coinsuper, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinall and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

