Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce $706.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.53 million. Waters reported sales of $716.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.23.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.26.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Waters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.