Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $6.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.65 and the lowest is $6.42. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $26.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.36 to $26.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $27.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.12 to $29.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

AVGO traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.85. 1,021,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,053 shares of company stock valued at $165,768,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

