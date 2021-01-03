Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report sales of $195.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.04 million and the highest is $200.60 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $124.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $670.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.62 million to $675.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $811.15 million, with estimates ranging from $767.10 million to $864.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 855,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,663. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.