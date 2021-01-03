NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $10.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.32 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $49.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 611,170 shares of company stock worth $83,506,811. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.