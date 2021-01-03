Insula Market Capitalization Achieves $101,979.22 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Insula token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insula has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a market capitalization of $101,979.22 and approximately $627.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

