Blockport Price Hits $0.0386 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00271817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.74 or 0.02098754 BTC.

Blockport Profile

BPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

