$446.99 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce sales of $446.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.23 million and the lowest is $434.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $454.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.69. 748,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,146. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

