$250.03 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post sales of $250.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $245.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $977.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.00 million to $985.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $978.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

OZK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 488,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Bank OZK by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 614,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.