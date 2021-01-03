Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.68 Million

Equities analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce sales of $285.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $283.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 234,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $926.64 million, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

