Celo Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $373,754.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and $373,754.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00274029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027564 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.99 or 0.02088384 BTC.

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,570,432 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

