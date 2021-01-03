Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) will post $932.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $781.00 million. Concho Resources posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

CXO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 798,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $536,232,000 after buying an additional 450,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after buying an additional 1,494,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,608,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

