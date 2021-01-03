CryptoAds Marketplace One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $256,699.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 588.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00122934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00172106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00517050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00266108 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

