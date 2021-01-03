EXMR (EXMR) Market Capitalization Hits $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000258 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

