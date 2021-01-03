Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.48.

In related news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $349,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in PVH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in PVH by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 58.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.89. 491,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.06.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

