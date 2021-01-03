$778.56 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) will announce sales of $778.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $789.64 million. Visteon posted sales of $744.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE VC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.52. 145,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,239. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $596,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 478.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,787 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 161,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,650,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

