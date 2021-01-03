ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.60 Million

Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $294.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.10 million and the highest is $295.10 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $315.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICUI. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.70. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,015,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

