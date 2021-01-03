e-Gulden Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $13.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00471604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,453 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,142 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

