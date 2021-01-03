FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches Market Cap of $382,147.63

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $382,147.63 and approximately $57.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00273059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.47 or 0.02052345 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

