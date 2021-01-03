OAX (OAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00273059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.47 or 0.02052345 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.