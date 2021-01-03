VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $178,855.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00123295 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00172612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00511315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00265573 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003348 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

